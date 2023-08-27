Erik Hayo Stauber

Erik Hayo Stauber passed away peacefully in his home in Genesee early Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, with his wife and companion Loreca by his side. Erik was 86 years old.

Born Sept. 13, 1936, in Berlinchen, Germany, he was one of three boys born to Elizabeth and Wilhelm Stauber. His brothers Wolfgang and Ulf both preceded him in death.