Ernest N. Barham

Imagine a dad and grandpa who is quick to love and slow to anger, was at every event, always answered the phone, was never in a hurry to end a conversation, valued little traditions, and was quite the storyteller. This is what we lost on Saturday, March 1, 2025, when our hero passed away, surrounded by his kids.

Ernest Nathan Barham was born Jan. 9, 1942, in Grangeville, to Scott and Martha Barham. He was the second youngest of 12 children, and it didn’t take long for him to start making a name for himself. Everyone loved Ernie and knew he was a kind, hardworking and honest man. He grew up in Riggins and graduated from Salmon River High School in 1960. During high school, he lettered in football, basketball and baseball, all while working at The Merc. His senior year, he was even the fire chief for the Riggins Fire Department.

The two greatest days of his life were in January 1960 and November 1962, when his son Steve and daughter Sandy were born. He really was the greatest Dad. He had a way of teaching lessons, creating memories and loving endlessly.

After high school, he went to work for Salmon River Lumber Co. until 1966, when he and his family moved to Pierce, and Ernie started working in the woods. In 1974, Ernie started working for Medley Co., which was a big deal because he owned a portion of the shares. Shortly after that, he and his family relocated to Orofino. His career high came in 1987 when he started Barham Inc. alongside his son, Steve. Together, with hard work and friendship, they built the company into something they were truly proud of.