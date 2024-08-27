Ernest N. Barham

Imagine a dad and grandpa who is quick to love and slow to anger, was at every event, always answered the phone, was never in a hurry to end a conversation, valued little traditions, and was quite the storyteller. This is what we lost on Saturday, March 1, 2025, when our hero passed away, surrounded by his kids.
Ernest Nathan Barham was born Jan. 9, 1942, in Grangeville, to Scott and Martha Barham. He was the second youngest of 12 children, and it didn’t take long for him to start making a name for himself. Everyone loved Ernie and knew he was a kind, hardworking and honest man. He grew up in Riggins and graduated from Salmon River High School in 1960. During high school, he lettered in football, basketball and baseball, all while working at The Merc. His senior year, he was even the fire chief for the Riggins Fire Department.
The two greatest days of his life were in January 1960 and November 1962, when his son Steve and daughter Sandy were born. He really was the greatest Dad. He had a way of teaching lessons, creating memories and loving endlessly.
After high school, he went to work for Salmon River Lumber Co. until 1966, when he and his family moved to Pierce, and Ernie started working in the woods. In 1974, Ernie started working for Medley Co., which was a big deal because he owned a portion of the shares. Shortly after that, he and his family relocated to Orofino. His career high came in 1987 when he started Barham Inc. alongside his son, Steve. Together, with hard work and friendship, they built the company into something they were truly proud of.
Eventually, Ernie settled into retirement, which meant he had more time to focus on his grandkids. He never missed a sporting event or recital. He always took an interest in whatever the kids enjoyed, even wrestling, ballet and video games. He was so proud of the author, the twin dad, the baker and the chef.
Steve was his best friend, and Sandy was his favorite person; he could never tell her ‘no’. He spent countless hours driving to rodeos with Sandy and cheering Steve on in sports. His life will be defined by his strength, his kindness and his support for his family.
Ernie is survived by his son Steve Barham and daughter Sandy Norman and husband Don, grandkids Nate Barham and wife Kelly, Jared Cooper and wife Taylor, Kayla Reiner and husband Joe, Alex Barham and wife Melissa, and great-grandchildren Alora, Derek, Blair, Brady, Grady and Ivan.
Ernie is preceded in death by his parents, Scott and Martha, brothers Ben, Jim, John D., Jack and D.D., and sisters Jessie, Katie, Janice, Venice, Maria and Cookie.
A celebration of life will be held from 1-3 p.m. MDT, Saturday, March 15, at the Riggins Community Center, 121 S. Lodge St., Riggins. Please come together to share food and memories in Ernie’s honor. Following, a private graveside service will be held for the family.