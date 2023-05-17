Ernestine Lewis

Ernestine Lewis, a faithful follower of Christ, entered heaven’s gates Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the age of 89. She was born Feb. 2, 1934, in Bismarck, N.D., to Thomas E. Berg and Esther Stella (Pettis) Berg.

Ernestine attended Littlefork Big Falls School, in Littlefork, Minn. Ernestine married Edwin C. Lewis on April 3, 1952, and they had five children.

