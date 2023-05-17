Ernestine Lewis, a faithful follower of Christ, entered heaven’s gates Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the age of 89. She was born Feb. 2, 1934, in Bismarck, N.D., to Thomas E. Berg and Esther Stella (Pettis) Berg.
Ernestine attended Littlefork Big Falls School, in Littlefork, Minn. Ernestine married Edwin C. Lewis on April 3, 1952, and they had five children.
Ernestine lived a life of service as a dedicated homemaker, loving wife and mother, grandmother, great-great-grandmother, foster care mom, Sunday school teacher and vacation Bible school teacher.
Ernestine is survived by her daughters Marilyn Mundell and Laurel Calene, both of Lewiston; her sons Clifford Lewis of Lewiston, Larry Lewis of Lewiston, and Howard Lewis of Asotin; 43 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her husband, Edwin C. Lewis, preceded Ernestine in death.
Visitation is scheduled from 4-6 p.m., Friday, May 19, at Mountain View Funeral Home. The graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, May 20, with Bob and Alice White officiating. Flowers may be delivered to Mountain View Funeral Home, prior to 3 p.m., Friday, May 19.
