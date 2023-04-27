Esther Ruth Jenner Avry passed away Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Lewiston. She was a vibrant 96-year-old.

Born May 14, 1926, in Shadyside, Ohio, to Walter Sherman McGuire and Karin Maud (Wright) McGuire, she was the youngest of their six children, Earl, Daniel, Leola, Martha and Eleanor, all deceased.

