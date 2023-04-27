Esther Ruth Jenner Avry passed away Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Lewiston. She was a vibrant 96-year-old.
Born May 14, 1926, in Shadyside, Ohio, to Walter Sherman McGuire and Karin Maud (Wright) McGuire, she was the youngest of their six children, Earl, Daniel, Leola, Martha and Eleanor, all deceased.
Esther was married to William H. Jenner in 1942 in Stamford, Conn. They had four children, Pamela Mettler of Palm Beach, Fla., and Jackson, Wyo., Caitlyn Jenner of Malibu, Calif., Burton Jenner (died at age 18), and Lisa Jenner of Kamiah. Esther and Bill Jenner shared 40 years together.
Esther was truly a member of the “greatest generation”, having grown up on a farm through the Depression, working in a war plane plant during World War II, to becoming a war bride. She raised four children while working in the business world from time to time. Esther organized many years of family camping trips and water ski tournaments in which she participated. She enthusiastically supported her children in their athletic pursuits. And she was particularly proud of her Olympian.
In 1983, Esther was married to Sam Arcidiacono “Archer” until his passing in 2002. They lived happily in Kamiah.
In 2006, while on a golf outing in Montana with her daughter, Pam, she met a charming gentleman by the name of Frank Avry. He was from Illinois and she from Idaho. The phone was very busy for a few weeks after they returned to their homes and Frank decided to come to Idaho for a visit. He only returned to Illinois to sell his property and they were married. They enjoyed six great years together traveling to exotic island resorts and an Alaskan cruise. Frank passed away in October 2012.
Esther leaves behind her children, nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, all of whom she loved dearly. She also loved her wonderful caregivers, Holly, Rosa and Ron Newcombe. Her charisma and spunk will be missed by all.
A private memorial service for family and close friends will be held at the end of May.
Get your weekly dose of business insights and updates by signing up for our new Biz Bits newsletter curated every Monday by Business Editor Elaine Williams. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.