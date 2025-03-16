Ethel (Settles) Mores

Ethel carried a lifelong fondness for white horses after spending countless hours riding at a friend’s ranch. After graduating from Nezperce High School in 1949, she pursued higher education at Northern Idaho College of Education in Lewiston, earning a three-year teaching certificate. Teaching became her calling — she shaped young minds across various schools in Oregon, California and Washington.

In 1955, Ethel married Dale Beck and later welcomed her only son, Dana Beck. Though life took unexpected turns following her separation from Dale, she raised Dana on her own. In 1962, they moved to Portland, Ore., where she dedicated 25 years to teaching within the David Douglas School District. Generations of third-grade students at Earl Boyles Elementary School and several other local schools may still recall her vibrant presence in their classrooms.

After her second marriage to Lou Mores ended, Ethel found solace on the Oregon Coast in Yachats. There she embraced coastal living — hunting for agates along windswept shores, picking huckleberries under summer skies and relishing dry days when she could hang laundry on the clothesline as she had done since childhood.

In later years, Ethel resided at Five Rivers Retirement Community in Tillamook before moving to The Ackerly at Timberland in Beaverton. Even into her nineties, she remained engaged — playing cards with friends, exercising daily, speaking with her sister Carolyn each evening, and cherishing weekly visits from Dana and his wife LynAnn.

On Saturday, March 1, 2025, Ethel passed away peacefully at age 94 with loved ones by her side. She was preceded in death by her sisters Anna Della Marshall and Celia Loree Ryer as well as her grandson Christopher Alan Beck. She is survived by her sister Carolyn Joy Heber; her son Dana Beck; and daughter-in-law LynAnn Beck.

Ethel’s life was one of resilience — a journey marked by perseverance through hardship and joy found in simple pleasures. May those who knew her find comfort in cherished memories and the enduring legacy she leaves behind.