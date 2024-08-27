Eugene Thomas McHugh

Our dad was a caregiver. With Mom, he cared for Tommy, mom’s brother with Down syndrome, for 40 years until Tommy’s death. Along with Jo Ann, Tony and Geralyn Jentges, he formed R&T Agency to support families providing in-home health care. In 1968, Dad deployed with Company D, 116th Combat Engineer Battalion to Vietnam. As Company Commander he supervised 120 combat soldiers. He received the Army Commendation medal for his loyalty, initiative and perseverance. Dad retired from the National Guard in 1997. Dad spent more than 20 years as Cottonwood’s rural mail carrier, being especially diligent in taking care of his elderly customers.

Our dad worked hard. In 1983, we moved to the family homestead in Cottonwood, where Dad raised cows, pigs and ostriches. At 5 a.m., he told us “Time to wake up. People die in bed.” He had earned a degree in accounting from Kinman Business University and he graduated top of his class from Officer Training/Engineering School. In the late 1970s, he bought the first computer on the Prairie, taught himself how to code, and started Datamac, a computer data processing business. He never retired from bookkeeping, having clients until the day he died.

Most of all, Dad was so deeply loved. He is survived by his wife Jo Ann, his children Susanne Keating, Ryan (Candice) McHugh, Cathleen McHugh, Tara (Heath) Klapprich, Morna (Don) Lustig, John (Rob) McHugh, and Colleen (Tony) Bennett. He is survived by grandchildren Samantha, Emily, Madeline, Halle, Mason, Olivia, Miranda, Dylan, Brooke, Lillianne, Henry, Clara, Bowen, Ava, Branch, James, Emma, Ruby and Oliver. He was preceded in death by grandsons Jordan Klapprich and Thomas Lustig. He was also preceded in death by his parents, his siblings and their spouses: Harold, Marie (Floyd) Parks, Dale (Barbara) McHugh, John (Carol) McHugh.

We are hosting a wake from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a noon lunch, Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Cottonwood Community Hall. A rosary will be recited at 2 p.m. with the funeral Mass celebrated at 2:30 p.m., at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Cottonwood. A graveside service will follow. In lieu of flowers, please tell stories.