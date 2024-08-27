Eugenia Nolan

Eugenia, or Jo Nolan as everyone knew her by, left unexpectedly Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, at home in Clarkston. Eugenia Joan Roseborough Nolan was born June 30, 1938, in Westlake, Idaho, to Floyd and Blair Roseborough. She joined her older sister Alma Hill, brothers Robert Hill and Loran Roseborough. Later she gained another brother Ken Roseborough. She started her early years in Winchester and later the family moved to Kamiah.
Jo, as she was known by her entire life accomplished a great many adventures in her life. She had the courage of a lion in anything she set out to do, from playing guitar to flying a plane to jumping on a sailboat and enduring sea sickness.
She married Lyle Kidder in 1957 and had three children, Doug, Vicki and Ed. She raised her children in Kamiah until 1974 at which time she embarked upon a new adventure. After leaving Kamiah, she moved to California with her new husband Pat Nolan and they ran a cropdusting business until 1986. Jo’s next adventure took her to the Olympic Peninsula where she resided in a cabin they built in the woods in Sequim, Wash. She loved the Olympic Peninsula and living in a forested area that reminded her of her early days in Winchester.
There are too many accomplishments to list but her greatest accomplishment were her children. Jo loved her family as much as one could humanly possible and reflected that in her daily living. Preceding her in death were her parents, siblings Alma Samsel, Robert Hill and Ken Roseborough, her children Bobby Gene Hobart and Ed Kidder. She leaves behind brother Loran Roseborough (Maxine), children Doug Kidder and Vicki Howery both of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, grandchildren Shannon Boren (Jeff), Shelli Triplett, Shane Howery and Lindsey Allen. She also leaves six great-grandchildren, Aden, Layne, Hailey, Kaylee, Evan and Zoey, and numerous nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.
We will honor her life and memory at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston. Private burial will take place in Kamiah at a later date.
Welcome home beautiful lady to your greatest adventure of all. You will always be in our hearts until we meet again. We love you.