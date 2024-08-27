Eugenia Nolan

Eugenia, or Jo Nolan as everyone knew her by, left unexpectedly Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, at home in Clarkston. Eugenia Joan Roseborough Nolan was born June 30, 1938, in Westlake, Idaho, to Floyd and Blair Roseborough. She joined her older sister Alma Hill, brothers Robert Hill and Loran Roseborough. Later she gained another brother Ken Roseborough. She started her early years in Winchester and later the family moved to Kamiah.

Jo, as she was known by her entire life accomplished a great many adventures in her life. She had the courage of a lion in anything she set out to do, from playing guitar to flying a plane to jumping on a sailboat and enduring sea sickness.

She married Lyle Kidder in 1957 and had three children, Doug, Vicki and Ed. She raised her children in Kamiah until 1974 at which time she embarked upon a new adventure. After leaving Kamiah, she moved to California with her new husband Pat Nolan and they ran a cropdusting business until 1986. Jo’s next adventure took her to the Olympic Peninsula where she resided in a cabin they built in the woods in Sequim, Wash. She loved the Olympic Peninsula and living in a forested area that reminded her of her early days in Winchester.