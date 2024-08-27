Evelyn Jean Arrasmith, our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, sister and friend was called home to heaven on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at the age of 96.

She was born Feb. 15, 1929, in Clarkston, to Delmer and Lois Heighton. At the age of 3, her parents blessed her with her first sister, followed by her second sister seven years later. She loved being one of three girls. She called them her answered prayers.

At the age of 16, in 1945, she told Charles “Chuck” Arrasmith that she really like his cowboy boots. The rest is history. Together they raised six children. After they were grown, she got her first job outside the family home at the mill that she was very fond of. They spent countless miles on the road and hours in the bleachers supporting their kids and grandkids at numerous events and rodeos. Grandma loved making hotcakes for all the kids at Junior Rodeos. She was lifetime member of the Lewis-Clark Saddle Club and ran the cookshack for many years. Chuck passed in 1996, but she continued to sit in the bleachers for many more years.

Evelyn began sewing at a very early age. She started out making clothes for her sisters, then her children, then for rodeo royalty. She passed on her sewing skills to many family members and loved to joke with her grandkids about coming by so she could mend the knees of their pants. Later in life, her passion lay in making doll clothes and she continued entering them in the fair until 95 years of age. She got a real kick out of the judges’ remarks.