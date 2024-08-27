Evelyn Marie Zielinski, 88, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, at Hospice House of North Idaho in Coeur d’Alene, with family by her side.

Evelyn was doing what she enjoyed, playing golf with her girlfriends – The 9 Hole “Bunnies” at the Lewiston Golf and Country Club, where she was a loyal member for 35-plus years. Evelyn was on the fourth green when she suffered from a brain hemorrhage. Her husband Ray was in the group behind and they were all there to help and give her comfort. Evelyn was air-lifted by helicopter to Kootenai Medical in Coeur d’Alene and later transferred to Hospice House of North Idaho.

Evelyn Marie Zielinski was born July 27, 1936, in Lumberton, N.C., to Norman Walters and Hattie Belle Walters (Bullock). Evelyn’s mother passed away from pneumonia when she was just nine months old. At her mother’s passing she was then raised by her loving grandparents Von and Ethel Bullock. Evelyn graduated from Lumberton High School in 1953.

Evelyn met and married James Lee when he was stationed at Fort Bragg, N.C. They had two children, her pride and joy, daughter Debbie and son Joseph. James was born and raised in Sandpoint, Idaho, after James’s discharge from the U.S. Army they moved to Sandpoint. Shortly thereafter they moved to Clarkston. After James passed in 1985, Evelyn worked as office manager for Roy Niswander, a State Farm insurance agent in Lewiston until her retirement. She loved her job, working with Roy and the relationships she built with the policy holders.

Over the years she and her children made many trips back to North Carolina to visit family. She also traveled to Mexico, Hawaii, Puerto Rico and nearly every state in the union. A proud moment was when she was featured in a full page ad in the New Yorker magazine for Manufacturers Hanover Bank rafting down the Salmon River.

Evelyn was not just an avid golfer, but also a competitive bowler. She enjoyed her time with her many girlfriends golfing and bowling, and often played on three different bowling leagues at the same time. Evelyn gave up bowling but continued to play golf, often three days a week, until her passing and liked to brag about what a great putter she was.