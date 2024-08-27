Evelyn Marie Zielinski, 88, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, at Hospice House of North Idaho in Coeur d’Alene, with family by her side.
Evelyn was doing what she enjoyed, playing golf with her girlfriends – The 9 Hole “Bunnies” at the Lewiston Golf and Country Club, where she was a loyal member for 35-plus years. Evelyn was on the fourth green when she suffered from a brain hemorrhage. Her husband Ray was in the group behind and they were all there to help and give her comfort. Evelyn was air-lifted by helicopter to Kootenai Medical in Coeur d’Alene and later transferred to Hospice House of North Idaho.
Evelyn Marie Zielinski was born July 27, 1936, in Lumberton, N.C., to Norman Walters and Hattie Belle Walters (Bullock). Evelyn’s mother passed away from pneumonia when she was just nine months old. At her mother’s passing she was then raised by her loving grandparents Von and Ethel Bullock. Evelyn graduated from Lumberton High School in 1953.
Evelyn met and married James Lee when he was stationed at Fort Bragg, N.C. They had two children, her pride and joy, daughter Debbie and son Joseph. James was born and raised in Sandpoint, Idaho, after James’s discharge from the U.S. Army they moved to Sandpoint. Shortly thereafter they moved to Clarkston. After James passed in 1985, Evelyn worked as office manager for Roy Niswander, a State Farm insurance agent in Lewiston until her retirement. She loved her job, working with Roy and the relationships she built with the policy holders.
Over the years she and her children made many trips back to North Carolina to visit family. She also traveled to Mexico, Hawaii, Puerto Rico and nearly every state in the union. A proud moment was when she was featured in a full page ad in the New Yorker magazine for Manufacturers Hanover Bank rafting down the Salmon River.
Evelyn was not just an avid golfer, but also a competitive bowler. She enjoyed her time with her many girlfriends golfing and bowling, and often played on three different bowling leagues at the same time. Evelyn gave up bowling but continued to play golf, often three days a week, until her passing and liked to brag about what a great putter she was.
On Oct. 30, 1987, Evelyn married the next love of her life, Ray Zielinski of Lewiston, and were together just shy of 37 years. They enjoyed their time together, spending many years golfing as a couple in many tournaments locally and in North Idaho. Evelyn enjoyed fishing on Lake Pend Oreille and spending time at their cabin in Bayview, Idaho. Their children and grandchildren spent time at the lake with the two of them creating lasting memories. She loved to watch Tiger Woods play golf as he was her favorite. She spent a lot of her time reading books, going to the library and doing crossword puzzles. She was a very proud woman and the pride she had for her family was immeasurable. Born and raised in North Carolina she still had her Southern accent that never went away. We would often tease her about her accent. Meticulous as she was, her house was always clean and she vacuumed nearly every day. Back in the day as kids we knew not to enter the formal living room as she always kept the shag carpet raked and she could see our foot prints. Evelyn will be missed by all that knew and loved her including her beloved dog Mikey. Evelyn spoiled Mikey as well as other dogs she had over the years. She was always there for us, putting others before herself.
Evelyn is survived by her husband Ray Zielinski, of Lewiston; daughter Debbie Bellinger, of Marysville, Wash.; son Joseph Lee (Debbra), of Lewiston; grandchildren: Jamie (son-Ryan SPC Combat Medic U.S. Army), Daniel, Alexander (Beth and Owen), Lacey (Kyle and Noah), Dallas (Leighana); stepdaughters Barb (Gary), Terry; stepsons Bill (Althea), Ron; step-grandchildren: Tammy, Jeremy, Kyla, Natasha, Shayne, Cody; three great-grandchildren and 19 step-great-grandchildren.
She’s reunited with family that pre-deceased her: granddaughter Stacie and step-grandson Todd.
The family would like to thank Ray and Evelyn’s golf groups that helped Evelyn in her time of need at the Lewiston Golf and Country Club, Lewiston EMT, St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Life Flight Network, Kootenai Hospital and the staff and nurses of Hospice House of North Idaho for making Evelyn’s last days as comfortable as possible.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In memory of Evelyn, the family requests any donations be made to Lewis Clark Animal Shelter, Lili GC Foundation or Hospice House of North Idaho.
Forever in our hearts and never forgotten our Southern belle is now our guardian angel.