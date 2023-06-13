Farrel Huffman Mathews

Farrel passed away Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Lewiston. He was 90 years old. He was a longtime Lewiston resident who retired from Potlatch in 1994.
Farrel is survived by his wife, Delores Mathews, daughter Cheryl (Ron) Bashaw, and sons Douglas Mathews and Darin Mathews. He is also survived by two grandchildren, Ryan (Linh) Bashaw and Hollie Bashaw, and four great-grandchildren, Cole Bashaw, Alyssa Bashaw, Landon Bashaw and Sophie Bashaw. He is also survived by two stepdaughters, Stacy (Cleve) Branch and Jill Lyons, five stepgrandchildren and four stepgreat-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Charlotte Mathews, son Gregory Mathews and his parents, a brother and a sister.
Farrel had an amazing full life, he loved traveling. He visited a total of 103 countries and went on 65 cruises. He walked on the Great Wall of China, stood in front of the Berlin Wall and touched the Wailing Wall in Jerusalem. Farrel cruised the Seine, Rhine, Thames, Yangtze, Nile, Danube, Mekong, Amazon and the Volga rivers. Throughout his travels he saw many amazing things, such as the Taj Mahal, the Pyramids, the Terracotta Soldiers, the Rose City of Petra and Angkor Wat. He took a train to see the Sapa Hill tribes in Vietnam and went on a safari in South Africa and so much more.
Farrel married his high school sweetheart, Charlotte Wilsey, in 1952. They were married 40 years and had four children. Unfortunately, Charlotte passed away in 1994. He later met and then married Delores Rokstad in 1996. Delores shared his love for traveling. Farrel once said that seeing his newborn daughter for the very first time in Tennessee where he was attending naval school and then later seeing all three of his sons achieve the rank of Eagle Scout were the proudest moments of his life.
A celebration of life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 29, at the Gazebo at Vineland Cemetery in Clarkston.
