Farrel Huffman Mathews

Farrel passed away Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Lewiston. He was 90 years old. He was a longtime Lewiston resident who retired from Potlatch in 1994.

Farrel is survived by his wife, Delores Mathews, daughter Cheryl (Ron) Bashaw, and sons Douglas Mathews and Darin Mathews. He is also survived by two grandchildren, Ryan (Linh) Bashaw and Hollie Bashaw, and four great-grandchildren, Cole Bashaw, Alyssa Bashaw, Landon Bashaw and Sophie Bashaw. He is also survived by two stepdaughters, Stacy (Cleve) Branch and Jill Lyons, five stepgrandchildren and four stepgreat-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Charlotte Mathews, son Gregory Mathews and his parents, a brother and a sister.

