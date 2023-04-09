Fern Alene McAllister

Fern McAllister died peacefully on March 21, 2023, in hospice after suffering a stroke. Fern was the widow of Leland McAllister, who preceded her in death in 2021. She is also survived by her children, daughter Debi and her husband Gary McCusker, of Parker, Colo.; and son Michael McAllister and his wife Jacke, of Spokane, Wash. She also leaves a legacy of eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Fern Harvey was born March 11,1936, in Sweet Grass, Montana. She later moved to Lewiston, Idaho, where she attended Lewiston High School and fell in love with Leland McAllister. They were married in 1954 and remained married for 66 years, until Lee preceded her in death. Fern worked at Holsum Bakery until it relocated.
Fern moved from Lewiston with Lee to St. Maries, Idaho, where they lived until moving in 2018 to Yuma, Ariz.
Fern loved her family and most people. She loved being outdoors, especially in the sunshine. When she was younger she enjoyed camping, backpacking, rafting and bowling. In later years, she loved to travel and she made it to every state and many international destinations. In Yuma, Fern was very active; she never missed the many activities offered at her 55+ community.
Fern was loved completely by her family. She would visit both in Washington and Colorado as often as possible and she was always welcomed. She was adored for being at any activity that was important to her children, grandchildren, and later, great-grandchildren. She was known for her homemade bread rolls and cherry cobbler. She could play a mean game of pinochle...
She suffered a stroke on Thursday, March 16, just hours before her flight to visit family in Las Vegas. She was also scheduled to fly to Sydney, Australia, to embark on a 29 day cruise later that next week. She knew how to live life fully and with abundant amounts of love and enthusiasm.
She will be missed desperately by her entire family and so many friends. The family will come together next summer to celebrate her life.