Fern Alene McAllister

Fern McAllister died peacefully on March 21, 2023, in hospice after suffering a stroke. Fern was the widow of Leland McAllister, who preceded her in death in 2021. She is also survived by her children, daughter Debi and her husband Gary McCusker, of Parker, Colo.; and son Michael McAllister and his wife Jacke, of Spokane, Wash. She also leaves a legacy of eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Fern Harvey was born March 11,1936, in Sweet Grass, Montana. She later moved to Lewiston, Idaho, where she attended Lewiston High School and fell in love with Leland McAllister. They were married in 1954 and remained married for 66 years, until Lee preceded her in death. Fern worked at Holsum Bakery until it relocated.

