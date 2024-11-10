Florence (Lockwood) MillsObituaries continued on 8A

Florence was born to Ira and Evelyn Lockwood in Kamiah and lived in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley until she married and moved to Alaska. She survived the 1964 Alaskan earthquake.

She moved back to Washington then settled in the Yakima Valley where she retired from Safeway after 30-plus years. She moved to Spokane to be near her children.

She is survived by her three children, Sherre, Robert and Debra. She is also survived by two sisters, nieces and nephews, 12 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

She was greatly loved and will be dearly missed by all that knew her.