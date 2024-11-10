Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
ObituariesNovember 10, 2024

Florence (Lockwood) MillsObituaries continued on 8A

story image illustation
story image illustation

June 27, 1935 — Sept. 15, 2024

———

Florence Eva (Lockwood) Mills, 89, passed away Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, of natural causes.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Florence was born to Ira and Evelyn Lockwood in Kamiah and lived in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley until she married and moved to Alaska. She survived the 1964 Alaskan earthquake.

She moved back to Washington then settled in the Yakima Valley where she retired from Safeway after 30-plus years. She moved to Spokane to be near her children.

She is survived by her three children, Sherre, Robert and Debra. She is also survived by two sisters, nieces and nephews, 12 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

She was greatly loved and will be dearly missed by all that knew her.

Related
ObituariesNov. 10
Robert L. ‘Bob’ Brown
ObituariesNov. 10
Funeral/Service Directory
ObituariesNov. 10
Virginia Lee Barkley
ObituariesNov. 10
Larry Alan (Hargett) Waybright
Related
Kelly William Branstrom
ObituariesNov. 10
Kelly William Branstrom
Jeffrey Jacobs
ObituariesNov. 10
Jeffrey Jacobs
Dolores Joyce Carver (Engen)
ObituariesNov. 10
Dolores Joyce Carver (Engen)
Daniel A. Goodrich Sr.
ObituariesNov. 10
Daniel A. Goodrich Sr.
Berniece Effie Porter Foss
ObituariesNov. 10
Berniece Effie Porter Foss
Carol Ann Nelson
ObituariesNov. 10
Carol Ann Nelson
Alberta Martin Wolf
ObituariesNov. 10
Alberta Martin Wolf
Kenneth Elwayne Ailor
ObituariesNov. 9
Kenneth Elwayne Ailor
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy