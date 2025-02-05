Florence Munn, 101

Florence Munn, a resident of Pleasant Valley Health Care, was reunited with her loved ones in heaven on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, at the age of 101. The youngest of seven, Florence was born Jan. 20, 1924, on a farm in Elm Creek, Neb., to John Thinnes and Susie Wengler. Her father passed away when she was seven forcing her and her mother to move near Hastings, Neb. During high school, she lived with her sister, Irene, until graduating in 1941. Shortly after graduation, she married Lester Pittman, and to this union, three daughters were born. They later divorced. She married Bob Baker, and they farmed in the Melrose area for seven years. She outlived her last two husbands, Bill Ross and Monty Munn, with whom she spent many years camping, fishing, hunting, traveling, golfing and playing cards while always making the time to follow her grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s sports.

Monte and Mom never missed a Mariners game and flew a Mariners flag under the U.S. flag at their home. Mom spent many hours watching WWE and could name all of the wrestlers, while getting the biggest charge out of watching great-grandson, JD, get excited enough to block the TV screen. Mom held achievement to the highest standard and received her Licensed Practical Nurse certification, granted through St. Joe’s nursing program, in 1957. There, she started in OB, then moved to surgery where some of the most prominent doctors requested her as their scrub nurse. She worked at St. Joe’s for 27 years, her last position being in central supply. At one point, she was estimably honored as employee of the year. Mom never boasted of her work record, and we often heard her favorite slogan, “Nurses are born and not made.”

We were blessed to observe Mom’s happiest moment, which came at the hands of Marv and Jan Schultz who worked together to get her reconfirmed in the Catholic Church. Marv and Jan, you will never know what that meant to her. Thank you. As a result, Deacon George spent countless hours taking her Holy Communion and reciting the Lord’s Prayer. Even with her severe dementia, she could recite the prayer until she could no longer communicate.