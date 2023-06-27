Frances Katherine Taufen, 96, was born April 23, 1927, near Uniontown to Richard D. and Catherine M. Sprenger Stout. She passed away Sunday, June 25, 2023, at The Courtyard in Colfax. Cause of death was infirmities of age. A memorial Mass for her and her son Stephen who preceded her in death will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, July 7, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Colfax. A reception to follow, then burial at the Colfax Cemetery.
She attended the Hall School in the country near her family farm through grade school and then graduated from Colton High School in 1944. She then enrolled in the Sacred Heart School of Nursing in Spokane through the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps., program spending summers at U.S. Army bases nursing injured World War II veterans that were returned back to the U.S. In 1947, she graduated as a registered nurse. From there she went to Pasadena, Calif., and nursed for a short period of time before returning home to nurse at a Moscow clinic before getting married. Once all her children were school age, she returned to nursing part-time at St. Ignatius Hospital and then Whitman Community Hospital when it opened in 1968, both in Colfax. She retired from nursing in the 1970s.
Fran married Warren Taufen on Oct. 10, 1949, in Moscow. They lived in Uniontown until 1955 when they moved to Colfax where she has lived since. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting and quilt making and made many “Linus Blankets” for the children at Ronald McDonald house in Spokane. An avid reader and bridge player into her 90’s, she always enjoyed the several bridge clubs she belonged to over the years. After retiring Fran and Warren enjoyed traveling and wintering in Arizona. They were members of the Colfax Elk’s Club and the Colfax Golf Club.
Fran belonged to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and was a member and past president of St. Patrick’s Altar Society, and was a member of the parish council. She also served on the Whitman County Election Board.
She is survived by two sons, Larry of Ajo, Ariz., and Don of Seattle; and one daughter Debbie Wells and her husband Jim of Colfax. Also surviving are two grandsons, Curt Wells, Jason Wells (Krissi) as well as five great-grandchildren; Gavin, Chase, Brooklyn Bo, Jaydin and Kash Wells all of Colfax. Her older sister Myrtle Fulfs of Pullman, sisters-in-law Janet Taufen Weigelt of Spokane and Mary Stout of Genesee also survive her. Preceding her in death were her husband Warren and son Stephen, three brothers Richard (Sonny), Eugene, and John Stout and sister Dorothy Anderson, all who lived in the Uniontown and Genesee areas. Anyone desiring, may send a memorial to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital for cancer research or an organization of their choice. The family would like to thank The Courtyard and Hospice who provided exceptional care for her.
Online condolences may be left at corbeillfuneralhomes.com. Corbeill Funeral Home of Colfax is in charge of the arrangements.
