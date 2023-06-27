Frances Katherine Taufen, 96, was born April 23, 1927, near Uniontown to Richard D. and Catherine M. Sprenger Stout. She passed away Sunday, June 25, 2023, at The Courtyard in Colfax. Cause of death was infirmities of age. A memorial Mass for her and her son Stephen who preceded her in death will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, July 7, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Colfax. A reception to follow, then burial at the Colfax Cemetery.

She attended the Hall School in the country near her family farm through grade school and then graduated from Colton High School in 1944. She then enrolled in the Sacred Heart School of Nursing in Spokane through the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps., program spending summers at U.S. Army bases nursing injured World War II veterans that were returned back to the U.S. In 1947, she graduated as a registered nurse. From there she went to Pasadena, Calif., and nursed for a short period of time before returning home to nurse at a Moscow clinic before getting married. Once all her children were school age, she returned to nursing part-time at St. Ignatius Hospital and then Whitman Community Hospital when it opened in 1968, both in Colfax. She retired from nursing in the 1970s.

