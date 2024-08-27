Dad’s Story

———

On the evening of Thursday, April 18, 2024, after nearly 93 years, Frank Bowles Jr. died.

But before that he lived; he really lived.

He did not go quietly.

He was a fighter who battled against the dimming of the light until the very end.

His grit and determination were evident throughout his life.

He loved adventure.

At an early age, he and his mother would regularly go on road trips to seek out undiscovered treasures. Their travels would often take them well beyond the boundaries of their hometown, and his birthplace, Hopewell, Va., to other parts of the region.

That was the beginning.

In the years that followed, with his intrepid father leading the way, the whole family, including his beloved sister Josephine, would regularly embark on family treks throughout the region, and later, would also strike out on epic adventures out west.

Life was good, even predictable, but shortly after his 10th birthday, in August of 1941, his life would change forever.

His father and mother, both ardent explorers, were about to orchestrate the single biggest adventure in all their lives.

Under the weight of the Great Depression, with all their possessions secured in a converted school bus and five-ton truck, his family set course to a remote destination, 2,500 miles away, in Northern Idaho.

Not far from the childhood hunting grounds of his father, the small town of Lowell, Idaho, at the confluence of the Lochsa and Selway Rivers, was quite literally the end of the road, and their new home.

Upon their arrival, with the help of Jeff Carter, a hard living carpenter who had accompanied them from Virgina, a small cabin was built. The first of many structures that would consume their lives in the years to come, and eventually be known collectively as Deerlodge.

Missing their daughter Josephine, who was by now attending Duke Nursing School, that first winter of 1941 was proving to be difficult but manageable when news of a far-off attack was described on the radio. The date was Dec. 7, 1941; the small town of Lowell would soon be transformed.

Almost overnight fear gripped the nation, certain American citizens with foreign ties were stripped of their rights and relocated to government sites throughout the country. One of those sites was just six miles upriver from Deerlodge on the Lochsa.

The newly constructed multinational internment camp would be central to the Bowles family survival.

The family raised cattle to be sold to the internment camp, while Frank and his father hunted deer and elk for the family’s consumption; unable to afford the luxurious beef themselves.

In addition to being a reliable customer, the internment camp was fortuitous to the family in another way; one of the detainees saved his father’s life.

Frank’s father, Frank Sr., had been suffering from a life-threatening liver disease.

Frustrated by local health care professionals’ inability to diagnose his ailment, the family turned to a German physician held at the multinational internment camp for help; he delivered. The doctor diagnosed the ailment and prescribed an effective remedy; all was well.

The war years saw the despair of many promising young men’s permanent departure from the local community; but for Frank, it was a time of adventure, bonding and hard work with his father.

There was so much to do and so little money to underwrite the ambitious projects.

Fueled by the collective efforts of Frank Sr., Mr. Carter and Frank Jr., a barn was procured from the Civilian Conservation Corps for pennies on the dollar, under the condition that the structure be disassembled on site and reassembled in its new location at Deerlodge.

A blacksmith shop was available for free from the internment camp, if only it was jacked up and loaded, intact, to its new location near the barn.

The structural underpinnings of their main home, a Virgina-styled southern colonial, designed by his mother, Butler, was secured with discarded pressure treated lumber from the rebuilding of a nearby bridge.

The war years came and went with ongoing construction activities at Deerlodge leading to five additional cabins and the completion of their main home.

Just a few years later, Frank Jr.’s full-time presence at Deerlodge came to a close. He was about to embark on the next chapter of his great adventure.