Frank Raymond Ellis, known to most as “Butch,” passed away in the morning hours of Monday, Sept. 11, 2023.
He was born Jan. 16, 1933, in Moscow, to Walter M. Ellis and Olive McLean Ellis.
He had five siblings, Walter, Luella “Wally,” Elizabeth “June,” Tom, and Marilyn Jo “Jody.”
He went to school in a one-room schoolhouse at Wilma in Whitman County, before coming to Clarkston where he grew up and attended junior high and high school.
In 1951, he left high school to join the U.S. Marine Corps, serving in Korea and Japan during the Korean conflict. He was honorably discharged in 1954 and returned to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
He met and married Carla Ann Barnes of Lewiston. Together they had five children, David, Sherma, Patrick, Gerri and Eric.
He is preceded in death by Carla and his son David, and by his parents and his siblings, Walt, Wally and June.
He is survived by Sherma and Dwayne Daarud, Patrick and Betsy Ellis, Gerri and Gary Mitts, and Eric Ellis, along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Later in life he met and married Joan Bennett, who passed in 2002.
He was known for his easy manner, joking and singing and his dedication to raising children, both his own and those who needed raising. He worked at Potlatch Corporation for 42 years, retiring 1995.
He was always busy and not one to sit around. Over the years he had several side jobs such as shearing sheep and growing vegetables to supply some of the local markets. He loved golf and bowling and had a passion for researching his family history.
A memorial is set for 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at Merchant Funeral home, 1000 Seventh St., Clarkston.