Fred O. Stedman, 70, entered into Heaven’s Gate on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Hospice of North Idaho, in Coeur d’Alene.
He had been in Kootenai Medical Center since Feb. 13, 2023, transported from St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston.
He suffered a heart attack and stroke, and his body could not fight anymore. His sisters Abbie and Ann were with him, take his journey to Heaven. Fred was right with the Lord, and the angels rejoiced.
Fred was born March 23, 1952. Along with his brother Calvin in 1949 and Abbie in 1950.
They were adopted by the Rev. Samuel Stedman and Betty Elizabeth Stedman, when Fred was 2, Abbie 3 and Calvin 5.
In addition, two more children were born, Ann and David. The family was complete.
Fred graduated from Lapwai High School in 1970. Go Wildcats. He moved to Lapwai 13 years ago, and considered Lapwai his home. He loved the Nez Perce people, he had many friends, you know who you are, too many to name, but the smiles on Fred’s face were pure joy and he loved you all.
Fred married Sharon Davis of Lewiston, and they had a girl, Angela, and two boys, Bobby and Jason. Though the marriage ended, he still loved them.
On Feb. 16, 1972, Fred joined the U.S. Navy, on an ammunition ship delivering ammo where it was needed. He was a sailor, who loved the open seas. He got to visit many ports. He was discharged July 31, 1974.
Fred loved to travel, going to California, Utah, Oregon, Nevada, Colorado. He made friends everywhere he visited. He had many experiences, some good, some hard, but he loved life. He was a happy man. He continued to walk forward, learning as you go.
In February 2005, Fred was assaulted, and injured with a traumatic brain injury, with loss of his left eye, and short-term memory. He had many issues from it, and in 2006, he came home to Lewiston, and his sister Abbie was his caregiver though the VA.
He fought this battle for 16 years, he had times where he could do almost everything, and driving his 1973 Dodge 4x4 was his pride and joy.
In June of 2021, Fred’s labs said he was in kidney failure, and on June 20, 2021, he started dialysis three days a week for the rest of his life. So many hospital visits and Life Flights to Missoula twice. He tried so hard — loss of weight, loss of appetite. Elite Hospice stepped in and started physical therapy. Thank you to Spencer, Casey and Ordella, for the love you gave to our brother. You always put a smile on his face.
We thank you, the nurses at Hospice of North Idaho. I called them Angels of Blue who guided Fred, our brother, to the angels in white.
To Dr. Ho, Dr. Baldeck, Dr. Kumar, and all the nurses at the Lewis-Clark Kidney Center in Lewiston. Thank you from our hearts.
The family will hold a memorial later in the year.
From the Family: Fred, you fought this battle with dignity, courage and faith, and never gave up until God looked down from Heaven, and said. “Well done my son. Come home.” Fred raised his hand twice and then the angels rejoiced and welcomed him home.
We will miss you deeply, we love you Fred, until we meet again in Heaven.
