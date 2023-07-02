Freda Fay Rahmgren Greer

Resident of Clarkston, former long-time resident of Alameda, Calif., Freda Rahmgren Greer passed away in Oakland, Calif., on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at the age of 96, with her son, Harry, granddaughter Melissa and great-grandson Hunter by her side.

Freda was born in Prescott, Ariz., on Nov. 1, 1926, to Fridolf and Alma Rahmgren. She grew up in Riverbank, Calif., graduated from Oakdale High School and later attended Modesto Junior College. She met Ralph Greer in 1945, and they were married in Modesto, Calif. Son Harry was born in Escalon, Calif., in 1946 while Ralph was attending mortuary college in San Francisco. The family moved to Oakland in the early 1950s. Daughter Beth was born in Oakland in 1953.

