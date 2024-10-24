Funeral/Service Directory

Dale L. Lombard, 76, of Clarkston — 1 p.m. celebration of life and potluck gathering, Swallows Nest Park, WA-129, Clarkston. Please bring a dish to share, your own beverages and seating.

Brandon R. Randall, 47, of Craigmont — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Lewiston Roundup Grounds (Saloon), 2100 Tammany Creek Road, Lewiston.

Cheryl Lynn Goffinet, 63, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. service, Kingdom Hall of the Jehovah’s Witnesses, 1434 Ripon Ave., Lewiston.

Thomas L. McDowell, 80, of Asotin — 2 p.m. service with military honors, Holiday Inn, 700 Port Drive, Clarkston. A celebration of life and a luncheon hosted by the family will follow.

Monday

Rudy E. Olsen, 68, of Moscow — 11 a.m. memorial, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow.