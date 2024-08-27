Sections
ObituariesOctober 24, 2024

Funeral/Service Directory

Friday

Shirley Jones, 98, of Moscow — 1 p.m. memorial, Trinity Baptist Church, 711 Fairview Drive, Moscow.

Saturday

C. Dale Bloom, 83, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. service, Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home, 1711 18th St., Lewiston. Burial will follow at Normal Hill Cemetery, Lewiston.

Carol A. Kraut, 78, of Moscow — 10 a.m. celebration of life and potluck dinner, American Legion (Log Inn), Potlatch.

Leslie Shriver, 73, of Orofino — 10 a.m. celebration of life, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 13610 Freemont Ave., Orofino. Celebration schedule includes: 10-11:30 a.m. friends and family gather to remember, snack and share stories; 11:30 a.m. to noon, family will share prepared memories; noon, family is invited to attend graveside dedication at Orofino Cemetery.

William ‘Bill’ A. Bartlett, 79, of Potlatch — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Palouse River Community Center, 3487 ID-6, Princeton.

Dale L. Lombard, 76, of Clarkston — 1 p.m. celebration of life and potluck gathering, Swallows Nest Park, WA-129, Clarkston. Please bring a dish to share, your own beverages and seating.

Brandon R. Randall, 47, of Craigmont — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Lewiston Roundup Grounds (Saloon), 2100 Tammany Creek Road, Lewiston.

Cheryl Lynn Goffinet, 63, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. service, Kingdom Hall of the Jehovah’s Witnesses, 1434 Ripon Ave., Lewiston.

Thomas L. McDowell, 80, of Asotin — 2 p.m. service with military honors, Holiday Inn, 700 Port Drive, Clarkston. A celebration of life and a luncheon hosted by the family will follow.

Monday

Rudy E. Olsen, 68, of Moscow — 11 a.m. memorial, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow.

