ObituariesOctober 30, 2024

Funeral/Service Directory

Today

Stanley ‘Stan’ L. Styer, 94, of Moscow — 1:30 p.m. graveside service, Moscow Cemetery, Moscow.

Saturday

Louise Avery, 89, of Moscow — 10 a.m. funeral, Moscow Cemetery, Moscow. A reception will follow at the First Presbyterian Church, 405 S. Van Buren St., Moscow.

Holly Rena Goodall Kopczynski, 55, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. celebration of life, St. Stanislaus Church, 633 Fifth Ave., Lewiston. A meal will be shared immediately after in the parish center next door.

Dean A. Leachman, 68, of Boise and formerly of Lewiston — 2-4 p.m. celebration of life, Hells Canyon Grand Hotel, Clearwater Ballroom, 621 21st St., Lewiston.

