ObituariesNovember 1, 2024

Funeral/Service Directory

Today

Clarence D. McReynolds, 91, of White Bird — 2 p.m. graveside service, White Bird Cemetery, 132 Cemetery Road, White Bird.

Saturday

Louise Avery, 89, of Moscow — 10 a.m. funeral, Moscow Cemetery, Moscow. A reception will follow at the First Presbyterian Church, 405 S. Van Buren St., Moscow.

Holly Rena Goodall Kopczynski, 55, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. celebration of life, St. Stanislaus Church, 633 Fifth Ave., Lewiston. A meal will be shared immediately after in the parish center next door.

Timothy ‘Tim’ L. Hill, 60, of Culdesac — 1 p.m. funeral, American Legion Hall, 618 Main St., Kamiah, with a potluck gathering following.

Dean A. Leachman, 68, of Boise and formerly of Lewiston — 2-4 p.m. celebration of life, Hells Canyon Grand Hotel, Clearwater Ballroom, 621 21st St., Lewiston.

Wednesday

Charles ‘Chuck’ Coen, 64, of Johnson — 11 a.m. memorial, Simpson United Methodist Church, 325 NE Maple St., Pullman. A reception will follow the service.

