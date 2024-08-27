Funeral/Service Directory

Today

Louise Avery, 89, of Moscow — 10 a.m. funeral, Moscow Cemetery, Moscow. A reception will follow at the First Presbyterian Church, 405 S. Van Buren St., Moscow.

Holly Rena Goodall Kopczynski, 55, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. celebration of life, St. Stanislaus Church, 633 Fifth Ave., Lewiston. A meal will be shared immediately after in the parish center next door.

Timothy ‘Tim’ L. Hill, 60, of Culdesac — 1 p.m. funeral, American Legion Hall, 618 Main St., Kamiah, with a potluck gathering following.