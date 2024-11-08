Funeral/Service Directory

Today
Robert Lamont Brower, 81, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. funeral Mass, All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. A luncheon will follow.
Robert Dean “Bob” Martson, 91, of Moscow — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Best Western Plus University Inn, Silver Room, 1516 Pullman Road, Moscow.
Saturday
Kraig D. Stevenson, 72, of Asotin — 10 a.m. funeral, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1123 16th Ave., Clarkston. Graveside will follow at Vineland Cemetery, Clarkston.
Wednesday
Carol Ann Nelson, 84, of Clarkston — 5 p.m. rosary, Holy Family Catholic Church, 1002 Chestnut St., Clarkston.
Thursday
Carol Ann Nelson, 84, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. funeral, Holy Family Catholic Church, 1002 Chestnut St., Clarkston.