Funeral/Service Directory

Friday

Raymond William Wright Jr., 77, of Pullman — 11 a.m. funeral Mass, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 440 NE Ash St., Pullman. Interment will follow at the Pullman city cemetery and then a reception later at Paradise Creek Brewery, 245 SE Paradise St., Pullman.

Saturday

Jeffrey Jacobs, 60, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. celebration of life, River City Church, 2102 Eighth St., Lewiston. Side dishes and/or desserts are welcome for a potluck meal following. Casual dress attire.

Daniel Arthur Goodrich Sr., 82, of Lewiston — noon celebration of life, Pierce Community Center, Pierce.