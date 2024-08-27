Sections
ObituariesNovember 12, 2024

Funeral/Service Directory

Wednesday

Carol Ann Nelson, 84, of Clarkston — 5 p.m. rosary, Holy Family Catholic Church, 1002 Chestnut St., Clarkston.

Thursday

Carol Ann Nelson, 84, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. funeral, Holy Family Catholic Church, 1002 Chestnut St., Clarkston.

Raymond William Wright Jr., 77, of Pullman — 7 p.m. rosary, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 440 NE Ash St., Pullman.

Friday

Raymond William Wright Jr., 77, of Pullman — 11 a.m. funeral Mass, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 440 NE Ash St., Pullman. Interment will follow at the Pullman city cemetery and then a reception later at Paradise Creek Brewery, 245 SE Paradise St., Pullman.

Saturday

Jeffrey Jacobs, 60, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. celebration of life, River City Church, 2102 Eighth St., Lewiston. Side dishes and/or desserts are welcome for a potluck meal following. Casual dress attire.

Daniel Arthur Goodrich Sr., 82, of Lewiston — noon celebration of life, Pierce Community Center, Pierce.

Sunday

Francis Gary Nial, 69, of Clarkston and formerly of Moscow — 1:30-3:30 p.m. memorial, Alano Club, 1435 Elm St., Clarkston. Potluck style reception to follow. Chicken will be provided.

