Funeral/Service Directory

Saturday

Jeffrey Jacobs, 60, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. celebration of life, River City Church, 2102 Eighth St., Lewiston. Side dishes and/or desserts are welcome for a potluck meal following. Casual dress attire.

Daniel Arthur Goodrich Sr., 82, of Lewiston — noon celebration of life, Pierce Community Center, Pierce.

Ron Broker, 77, of Craigmont — 1 p.m. graveside service, Craigmont Cemetery. Memorial will follow at 2 p.m. at the Winchester Community Church, 621 Algoma St., Winchester.

Sunday

Francis Gary Nial, 69, of Clarkston and formerly of Moscow — 1:30-3:30 p.m. memorial, Alano Club, 1435 Elm St., Clarkston. Potluck style reception to follow. Chicken will be provided.