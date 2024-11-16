Sections
ObituariesNovember 16, 2024

Funeral/Service Directory

Today

Jeffrey Jacobs, 60, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. celebration of life, River City Church, 2102 Eighth St., Lewiston. Side dishes and/or desserts are welcome for a potluck meal following. Casual dress attire.

Daniel Arthur Goodrich Sr., 82, of Lewiston — noon celebration of life, Pierce Community Center, Pierce.

Ron Broker, 77, of Craigmont — 1 p.m. graveside service, Craigmont Cemetery. Memorial will follow at 2 p.m. at the Winchester Community Church, 621 Algoma St., Winchester.

Sunday

Francis Gary Nial, 69, of Clarkston and formerly of Moscow — 1:30-3:30 p.m. memorial, Alano Club, 1435 Elm St., Clarkston. Potluck style reception to follow. Chicken will be provided.

Tuesday

James Lyle White, 82, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2200 11th Ave., Lewiston.

Wednesday

Margaret ‘Peggy’ L. Kammers-Morbeck, 93, of Lewiston — 6:30 rosary and viewing, Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home, 920 21st Ave., Lewiston.

Thursday

Margaret ‘Peggy’ L. Kammers-Morbeck, 93, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. funeral Mass, All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. A reception luncheon immediately following, and then burial at 2:30 p.m. at the Craigmont Cemetery.

Friday

Kenneth Elwayne Ailor, 93, of Pullman — 3:45 p.m. celebration of life, Zeppoz, 780 Bishop Blvd., Pullman.

