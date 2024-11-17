Funeral/Service Directory

Today
Francis Gary Nial, 69, of Clarkston and formerly of Moscow — 1:30-3:30 p.m. memorial, Alano Club, 1435 Elm St., Clarkston. Potluck style reception to follow. Chicken will be provided.
Tuesday
James Lyle White, 82, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2200 11th Ave., Lewiston.
Wednesday
Margaret ‘Peggy’ L. Kammers-Morbeck, 93, of Lewiston — 6:30 rosary and viewing, Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home, 920 21st Ave., Lewiston.
Thursday
Margaret ‘Peggy’ L. Kammers-Morbeck, 93, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. funeral Mass, All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. A reception luncheon immediately following, and then burial at 2:30 p.m. at the Craigmont Cemetery.
Friday
Kenneth Elwayne Ailor, 93, of Pullman — 3:45 p.m. celebration of life, Zeppoz, 780 Bishop Blvd., Pullman.
Saturday
Spencer D. Branting, 52, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. memorial, Lewiston Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 1434 Ripon Ave., Lewiston. Seating is limited to about 200. Those unable to attend may log into the service on Zoom using the following code: Meeting number: 89485540764 Password: 258598.