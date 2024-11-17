Funeral/Service Directory

Today

Francis Gary Nial, 69, of Clarkston and formerly of Moscow — 1:30-3:30 p.m. memorial, Alano Club, 1435 Elm St., Clarkston. Potluck style reception to follow. Chicken will be provided.

Tuesday

James Lyle White, 82, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2200 11th Ave., Lewiston.

Wednesday

Margaret ‘Peggy’ L. Kammers-Morbeck, 93, of Lewiston — 6:30 rosary and viewing, Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home, 920 21st Ave., Lewiston.