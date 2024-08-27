Sections
ObituariesNovember 20, 2024

Funeral/Service Directory

Today

Margaret ‘Peggy’ L. Kammers-Morbeck, 93, of Lewiston — 6:30 rosary and viewing, Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home, 920 21st Ave., Lewiston.

Thursday

Margaret ‘Peggy’ L. Kammers-Morbeck, 93, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. funeral Mass, All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. A reception luncheon immediately following, and then burial at 2:30 p.m. at the Craigmont Cemetery.

Friday

Dr. John Henry Grauke, 78, of Moscow — 10-10:45 a.m. viewing, 11 a.m. celebration of life/service led by Pastor Douglas Wilson, Moscow Church of the Nazarene, 1400 E. Seventh St., Moscow.

G. Bruce ‘Mick’ McLaughlin — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Best Western Lodge at River’s Edge, 615 Main St., Orofino.

Kenneth Elwayne Ailor, 93, of Pullman — 3:45 p.m. celebration of life, Zeppoz, 780 Bishop Blvd., Pullman.

Saturday

Spencer D. Branting, 52, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. memorial, Lewiston Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 1434 Ripon Ave., Lewiston. Seating is limited to about 200. Those unable to attend may log into the service on Zoom using the following code: Meeting number: 89485540764 Password: 258598.

