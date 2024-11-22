Funeral/Service Directory

Sections
Today

Dr. John Henry Grauke, 78, of Moscow — 10-10:45 a.m. viewing, 11 a.m. celebration of life/service led by Pastor Douglas Wilson, Moscow Church of the Nazarene, 1400 E. Seventh St., Moscow.

G. Bruce ‘Mick’ McLaughlin — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Best Western Lodge at River’s Edge, 615 Main St., Orofino.

Kenneth Elwayne Ailor, 93, of Pullman — 3:45 p.m. celebration of life, Zeppoz, 780 Bishop Blvd., Pullman.

Saturday

Alvine D. Woerman-McCarthy, 89, of Clarkston — 1 p.m. graveside service, Vineland Cemetery, 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston.

Spencer D. Branting, 52, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. memorial, Lewiston Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 1434 Ripon Ave., Lewiston. Seating is limited to about 200. Those unable to attend may log into the service on Zoom using the following code: Meeting number: 89485540764 Password: 258598.

Richard Marvin James, 83, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.

