Funeral/Service Directory

Spencer D. Branting, 52, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. memorial, Lewiston Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 1434 Ripon Ave., Lewiston. Seating is limited to about 200. Those unable to attend may log into the service on Zoom using the following code: Meeting number: 89485540764 Password: 258598.

Richard Marvin James, 83, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.