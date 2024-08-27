Sections
ObituariesNovember 28, 2024

Funeral/Service Directory

Friday

Loretta Genevieve Ready, 93, of Lewiston — 1-7 p.m. viewing, Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home, 920 21st Ave., Lewiston.

Saturday

Carole Toennis, 80, of Greencreek — 10:30 a.m. rosary, 11 a.m. memorial Mass, St. Anthony Catholic Church, 1070 Greencreek Road, Greencreek. A reception will follow at Greencreek Community Hall.

Ruby (Dorion) Reed, 92, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. celebration of life, Valley Community Center, 549 Fifth St., Clarkston.

Brandan Cody Duman, 39, of Spokane and formerly of Cottonwood — 1:30 p.m. memorial, Cottonwood Cemetery. A reception will follow at the Cottonwood Community Hall.

Gladys Swanson, 85, of Clarkston — 4 p.m. celebration of life, Clarkston Event Center, 841 Sixth St., Clarkston. Dinner will be served.

Monday

Loretta Genevieve Ready, 93, of Lewiston — 10:30 a.m. rosary, 11 a.m., funeral Mass, All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston.

