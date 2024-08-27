Funeral/Service Directory

Today

Carole Toennis, 80, of Greencreek — 10:30 a.m. rosary, 11 a.m. memorial Mass, St. Anthony Catholic Church, 1070 Greencreek Road, Greencreek. A reception will follow at Greencreek Community Hall.

Ruby (Dorion) Reed, 92, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. celebration of life, Valley Community Center, 549 Fifth St., Clarkston.

Brandan Cody Duman, 39, of Spokane and formerly of Cottonwood — 1:30 p.m. memorial, Cottonwood Cemetery. A reception will follow at the Cottonwood Community Hall.

Gladys Swanson, 85, of Clarkston — 4 p.m. celebration of life, Clarkston Event Center, 841 Sixth St., Clarkston. Dinner will be served.