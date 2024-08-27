Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
ObituariesDecember 5, 2024

Funeral/Service Directory

Today

Marion M. Cox, 89, of Moscow and formerly of Troy — 10:30 a.m. rosary, 11 a.m. funeral Mass, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 618 E. First St., Moscow. Burial will follow at the Moscow Cemetery and a reception will take place at the St. Mary’s Family Center.

Friday

Joan Britzmann, 92, of Moscow — 11 a.m. graveside service, Moscow Cemetery. A luncheon will follow.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Judy Baumgartner, 80, of Moscow — 1 p.m. memorial, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow. A reception will follow at the Troy Lutheran Church.

Vicki Rae Hanson, 76, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. graveside service, Normal Hill Cemetery, Lewiston. A reception will follow the service at the Williams Conference Center at Lewis-Clark State College, Lewiston.

Rodney C. Main, 66, of Palouse — 1 p.m. graveside service, Greenwood Cemetery, Palouse. Rev. Corey Laughary will officiate.

Saturday

Monty C. Lueck, 68, of St. Maries and formerly of Moscow — 10 a.m. graveside service, Greenwood Cemetery, Palouse. A celebration of life will follow from 1-6 p.m. at the Emida Community Center. A potluck dinner will be served.

Related
ObituariesDec. 5
Rodney C. Main
ObituariesDec. 5
Monty C. Lueck
ObituariesDec. 5
Earl Charles Harding
ObituariesDec. 5
Deaths
Related
Karen Coonrad
ObituariesDec. 5
Karen Coonrad
Marion Cox
ObituariesDec. 4
Marion Cox
Judy Baumgartner
ObituariesDec. 4
Judy Baumgartner
Della Kreisher
ObituariesDec. 4
Della Kreisher
Barbara Kay LaLonde Nelson
ObituariesDec. 3
Barbara Kay LaLonde Nelson
Katheryn Virginia Donahoe
ObituariesDec. 3
Katheryn Virginia Donahoe
Bradley Willard Bowen
ObituariesDec. 3
Bradley Willard Bowen
Vicki Rae Hanson
ObituariesDec. 3
Vicki Rae Hanson
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy