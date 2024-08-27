Funeral/Service Directory

Today
Monty C. Lueck, 68, of St. Maries and formerly of Moscow — 10 a.m. graveside service, Greenwood Cemetery, Palouse. A celebration of life will follow from 1-6 p.m. at the Emida Community Center. A potluck dinner will be served.
Tuesday
Lawrence M. Garges, 83, of Clarkston — 3 p.m. memorial service, Merchant Funeral Home, 1000 Seventh St., Clarkston.
Thursday
Barbara K. Nelson, 73, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. memorial, Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home, 1711 18th St., Lewiston. A gathering will follow immediately at Jollymore’s, 1516 Main St., Lewiston.
Friday
Robert Dale Sandquist, 89, of Troy — 1 p.m. graveside service, Dry Creek Cemetery near Troy; celebration life will follow from 2-4 p.m. at the Lutheran Church Social Hall, 100 S. Main St., Troy.