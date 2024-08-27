Funeral/Service Directory

Today

Monty C. Lueck, 68, of St. Maries and formerly of Moscow — 10 a.m. graveside service, Greenwood Cemetery, Palouse. A celebration of life will follow from 1-6 p.m. at the Emida Community Center. A potluck dinner will be served.

Tuesday

Lawrence M. Garges, 83, of Clarkston — 3 p.m. memorial service, Merchant Funeral Home, 1000 Seventh St., Clarkston.