ObituariesDecember 8, 2024

Funeral/Service Directory

Tuesday

Lawrence M. Garges, 83, of Clarkston — 3 p.m. memorial service, Merchant Funeral Home, 1000 Seventh St., Clarkston.

Thursday,

Barbara K. Nelson, 73, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. memorial, Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home, 1711 18th St., Lewiston. A gathering will follow immediately at Jollymore’s, 1516 Main St., Lewiston.

Friday

Robert Dale Sandquist, 89, of Troy — 1 p.m. graveside service, Dry Creek Cemetery near Troy; celebration life will follow from 2-4 p.m. at the Lutheran Church Social Hall, 100 S. Main St., Troy.

Saturday

David L. Smith, 77, of Lewiston — 4-6 p.m. celebration of life, Hells Canyon Grand Hotel, Clearwater Room, 621 21st St., Lewiston.

