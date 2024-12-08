Funeral/Service Directory

Friday

Robert Dale Sandquist, 89, of Troy — 1 p.m. graveside service, Dry Creek Cemetery near Troy; celebration life will follow from 2-4 p.m. at the Lutheran Church Social Hall, 100 S. Main St., Troy.

Saturday

David L. Smith, 77, of Lewiston — 4-6 p.m. celebration of life, Hells Canyon Grand Hotel, Clearwater Room, 621 21st St., Lewiston.