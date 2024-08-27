Funeral/Service Directory

Today
Lawrence M. Garges, 83, of Clarkston — 3 p.m. memorial, Merchant Funeral Home, 1000 Seventh St., Clarkston.
Thursday
Mary ‘Katie’ C. Remacle, 84, of Cottonwood — 10:30 a.m. rosary and Mass, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 508 Church St., Cottonwood. Burial will be at Cottonwood Catholic Cemetery after Mass. Dinner after burial at the Cottonwood Community Hall.
Barbara K. Nelson, 73, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. memorial, Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home, 1711 18th St., Lewiston. A gathering will follow immediately at Jollymore’s, 1516 Main St., Lewiston.
Friday
Robert Dale Sandquist, 89, of Troy — 1 p.m. graveside service, Dry Creek Cemetery near Troy; celebration of life will follow from 2-4 p.m. at the Lutheran Church Social Hall, 100 S. Main St., Troy.
Saturday
David L. Smith, 77, of Lewiston — 4-6 p.m. celebration of life, Hells Canyon Grand Hotel, Clearwater Room, 621 21st St., Lewiston.
Monday
Patricia ‘Patty’ Suhr, 77, of Grangeville — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Grangeville Church of the Nazarene, 515 W. N. Second St., Grangeville. Wearing Christmas attire is encouraged.