Funeral/Service Directory

Today

Lawrence M. Garges, 83, of Clarkston — 3 p.m. memorial, Merchant Funeral Home, 1000 Seventh St., Clarkston.

Thursday

Mary ‘Katie’ C. Remacle, 84, of Cottonwood — 10:30 a.m. rosary and Mass, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 508 Church St., Cottonwood. Burial will be at Cottonwood Catholic Cemetery after Mass. Dinner after burial at the Cottonwood Community Hall.

Barbara K. Nelson, 73, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. memorial, Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home, 1711 18th St., Lewiston. A gathering will follow immediately at Jollymore’s, 1516 Main St., Lewiston.