Funeral/Service Directory

Today
Paul V. Bartlett Jr., 93, of Potlatch — 1 p.m. memorial, Princeton Church of the Nazarene, 1008 Gold Hill Road, Princeton. Pastor Bob Lambert officiating.
Robert Dale Sandquist, 89, of Troy — 1 p.m. graveside service, Dry Creek Cemetery near Troy; celebration of life will follow from 2-4 p.m. at the Lutheran Church Social Hall, 100 S. Main St., Troy.
Saturday
Marion Josh Renfro, 92, of Clarkston — 2 p.m service, Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston. Refreshments to follow.
David L. Smith, 77, of Lewiston — 4-6 p.m. celebration of life, Hells Canyon Grand Hotel, Clearwater Room, 621 21st St., Lewiston.
Monday
Patricia ‘Patty’ Suhr, 77, of Grangeville — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Grangeville Church of the Nazarene, 515 W. N. Second St., Grangeville. Wearing Christmas attire is encouraged.