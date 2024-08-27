Funeral/Service Directory

Today
Marion Josh Renfro, 92, of Clarkston — 2 p.m service, Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston. Refreshments to follow.
David L. Smith, 77, of Lewiston — 4-6 p.m. celebration of life, Hells Canyon Grand Hotel, Clearwater Room, 621 21st St., Lewiston.
Monday
Patricia ‘Patty’ Suhr, 77, of Grangeville — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Grangeville Church of the Nazarene, 515 W. N. Second St., Grangeville. Wearing Christmas attire is encouraged.
Wednesday
Jay Otto McCoy, 82, of Moscow — 11 a.m. funeral service, Church of the Nazarene, 1400 E. Seventh St., Moscow. A reception will follow at the church and then the burial service at Viola Cemetery.
Kathryne M. Ankney, 72, of Pullman — 12:30 p.m. funeral service, Pi-Nee-Waus Community Center, 504 S. Main St.. Lapwai.