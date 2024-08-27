Funeral/Service Directory

Jay Otto McCoy, 82, of Moscow — 11 a.m. funeral service, Church of the Nazarene, 1400 E. Seventh St., Moscow. A reception will follow at the church and then the burial service at Viola Cemetery.

Kathryne M. Ankney, 72, of Pullman — 12:30 p.m. funeral service, Pi-Nee-Waus Community Center, 504 S. Main St.. Lapwai.

Saturday

Tony Anthony Earl Francis Wilbur Rice III, 51, of Clarkston — 10 a.m. viewing and 11 a.m. service, Merchant Funeral Home, 1000 Seventh St., Clarkston. A graveside service with military honors will follow.