Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
ObituariesDecember 15, 2024

Funeral/Service Directory

Monday

Patricia ‘Patty’ Suhr, 77, of Grangeville — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Grangeville Church of the Nazarene, 515 W. N. Second St., Grangeville. Wearing Christmas attire is encouraged.

Wednesday

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Jay Otto McCoy, 82, of Moscow — 11 a.m. funeral service, Church of the Nazarene, 1400 E. Seventh St., Moscow. A reception will follow at the church and then the burial service at Viola Cemetery.

Kathryne M. Ankney, 72, of Pullman — 12:30 p.m. funeral service, Pi-Nee-Waus Community Center, 504 S. Main St.. Lapwai.

Saturday

Tony Anthony Earl Francis Wilbur Rice III, 51, of Clarkston — 10 a.m. viewing and 11 a.m. service, Merchant Funeral Home, 1000 Seventh St., Clarkston. A graveside service with military honors will follow.

Related
ObituariesDec. 15
Patricia ‘Pat’ Asplund Garges
ObituariesDec. 15
Leigh Earl Steele
ObituariesDec. 15
Mary Elizabeth ‘Betty’ Stedman
ObituariesDec. 15
Patricia Gay Downen, 1945-2024
Related
Jay Otto McCoy
ObituariesDec. 14
Jay Otto McCoy
Donald Lewis Eickhoff
ObituariesDec. 13
Donald Lewis Eickhoff
Kenneth Lawrence ‘Larry’ Pell
ObituariesDec. 13
Kenneth Lawrence ‘Larry’ Pell
Tony Anthony Earl Francis Wilbur Rice III
ObituariesDec. 13
Tony Anthony Earl Francis Wilbur Rice III
Ray Tannahill, 1948-2024
ObituariesDec. 12
Ray Tannahill, 1948-2024
Edith Fay Dion
ObituariesDec. 12
Edith Fay Dion
Eugenia Nolan
ObituariesDec. 11
Eugenia Nolan
Carol Ann Ellis
ObituariesDec. 11
Carol Ann Ellis
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy