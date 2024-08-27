Funeral/Service Directory

Monday

Patricia ‘Patty’ Suhr, 77, of Grangeville — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Grangeville Church of the Nazarene, 515 W. N. Second St., Grangeville. Wearing Christmas attire is encouraged.

Wednesday

Jay Otto McCoy, 82, of Moscow — 11 a.m. funeral service, Church of the Nazarene, 1400 E. Seventh St., Moscow. A reception will follow at the church and then the burial service at Viola Cemetery.