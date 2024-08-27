Sections
ObituariesDecember 18, 2024

Funeral/Service Directory

Today

Jay Otto McCoy, 82, of Moscow — 11 a.m. funeral service, Church of the Nazarene, 1400 E. Seventh St., Moscow. A reception will follow at the church and then the burial service at Viola Cemetery.

Kathryne M. Ankney, 72, of Pullman — 12:30 p.m. funeral service, Pi-Nee-Waus Community Center, 504 S. Main St.. Lapwai.

Saturday

Norma Heeren, 87, of Moscow — 9:30 a.m. viewing and 11 a.m. funeral service, Bethel Lutheran Church, 312 Wisconsin Ave., Madison, Wis.

Tony Anthony Earl Francis Wilbur Rice III, 51, of Clarkston — 10 a.m. viewing and 11 a.m. service, Merchant Funeral Home, 1000 Seventh St., Clarkston. A graveside service with military honors will follow.

Jane Lerraine Hendrix, 92, of Winchester — 11 a.m. graveside service, Lewis Clark Memorial Gardens, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.

