Funeral/Service Directory

Today

Jay Otto McCoy, 82, of Moscow — 11 a.m. funeral service, Church of the Nazarene, 1400 E. Seventh St., Moscow. A reception will follow at the church and then the burial service at Viola Cemetery.

Kathryne M. Ankney, 72, of Pullman — 12:30 p.m. funeral service, Pi-Nee-Waus Community Center, 504 S. Main St.. Lapwai.