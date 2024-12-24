Sections
ObituariesDecember 24, 2024

Funeral/Service Directory

Thursday

Betty Jean Fuller, 91, of Clarkston — 5 p.m. rosary, Holy Family Catholic Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston.

Friday

Leora Frei, 67, of Potlatch — 10:30 a.m. graveside service, Mendenhall Cemetery near Potlatch.

Betty Jean Fuller, 91, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. funeral service, Holy Family Catholic Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston. Graveside to follow at Vineland Cemetery, Clarkston. A lunch will follow the graveside at the church.

Marilyn Louise “Mim” Henderson, 91, of Moscow — 11 a.m. memorial, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow. The infamous family and friends dinner will follow the service at the Community Center in Deary.

