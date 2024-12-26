Funeral/Service Directory

Betty Jean Fuller, 91, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. funeral service, Holy Family Catholic Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston. Graveside to follow at Vineland Cemetery, Clarkston. A lunch will follow the graveside at the church.

Marilyn Louise “Mim” Henderson, 91, of Moscow — 11 a.m. memorial, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow. The infamous family and friends dinner will follow the service at the Community Center in Deary.

Monday

Jewell D. Larrabee, 83, of Winchester and Carefree, Ariz. — 1 p.m. service, Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston. The service will be followed by graveside burial and a reception.