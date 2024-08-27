Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
ObituariesDecember 27, 2024

Funeral/Service Directory

Today

Leora Frei, 67, of Potlatch — 10:30 a.m. graveside service, Mendenhall Cemetery near Potlatch.

Betty Jean Fuller, 91, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. funeral service, Holy Family Catholic Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston. Graveside to follow at Vineland Cemetery, Clarkston. A lunch will follow the graveside at the church.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Marilyn Louise “Mim” Henderson, 91, of Moscow — 11 a.m. memorial, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow. The infamous family and friends dinner will follow the service at the Community Center in Deary.

Monday

Jewell D. Larrabee, 83, of Winchester and Carefree, Ariz. — 1 p.m. service, Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston. The service will be followed by graveside burial and a reception.

Related
ObituariesDec. 27
Deaths
ObituariesDec. 26
Jewell Larrabee
ObituariesDec. 26
Funeral/Service Directory
ObituariesDec. 26
Harold Lee Towles
Related
Betty Jean Fuller
ObituariesDec. 25
Betty Jean Fuller
Leora Frei
ObituariesDec. 24
Leora Frei
Joseph Edward ‘Joe’ Stamey Jr.
ObituariesDec. 24
Joseph Edward ‘Joe’ Stamey Jr.
Bruce J. Leavitt
ObituariesDec. 24
Bruce J. Leavitt
Marilyn Henderson
ObituariesDec. 24
Marilyn Henderson
Gary LaVerne Whybark
ObituariesDec. 24
Gary LaVerne Whybark
Darla Darlene Eggers
ObituariesDec. 22
Darla Darlene Eggers
Mary Jane Heckler
ObituariesDec. 22
Mary Jane Heckler
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy