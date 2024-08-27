Funeral/Service Directory

Monday
Jewell D. Larrabee, 83, of Winchester and Carefree, Ariz. — 1 p.m. service, Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston. The service will be followed by graveside burial and a reception.
Friday
Karen R. Kinzer, 76, of Pullman — 6 p.m. rosary vigil, St. Boniface Catholic Church, 110 S. Montgomery St., Uniontown.
Saturday,
Karen R. Kinzer, 76, of Pullman — 10 a.m. funeral Mass, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 440 NE Ash St., Pullman;.2 p.m. family burial service, St. Boniface Catholic Church, 110 S. Montgomery St., Uniontown.
Dan L. Davaz, 71, of Lewiston — 2-5 p.m. celebration of life, Lewiston Elks Lodge, 3444 Country Club Drive, Lewiston.