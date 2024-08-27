Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
ObituariesDecember 31, 2024

Funeral/Service Directory

Friday

Karen R. Kinzer, 76, of Pullman — 6 p.m. rosary vigil, St. Boniface Catholic Church, 110 S. Montgomery St., Uniontown.

Saturday

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Karen R. Kinzer, 76, of Pullman — 10 a.m. funeral Mass, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 440 NE Ash St., Pullman; 2 p.m. family burial service, St. Boniface Catholic Church, 110 S. Montgomery St., Uniontown.

Dan L. Davaz, 71, of Lewiston — 2-5 p.m. celebration of life, Lewiston Elks Lodge, 3444 Country Club Drive, Lewiston.

Monday

Vicki L. Leidholm, 65, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. service, Sonrise Baptist Church, 2620 22nd St., Clarkston. The service will be livestreamed on Facebook at facebook.com/sonrisechurch.clarkston.1.

Related
ObituariesDec. 31
Deaths
ObituariesDec. 31
David ‘Victor’ Arthur
ObituariesDec. 29
Funeral/Service Directory
ObituariesDec. 29
Richard John Waddoups
Related
Vicki Leidholm
ObituariesDec. 29
Vicki Leidholm
Paul David Rowland
ObituariesDec. 29
Paul David Rowland
Alan Fowler
ObituariesDec. 29
Alan Fowler
Jennifer A. Geier
ObituariesDec. 28
Jennifer A. Geier
Dawn Marie ‘Cuddles’ Halliday
ObituariesDec. 28
Dawn Marie ‘Cuddles’ Halliday
Christie B. Nickels
ObituariesDec. 28
Christie B. Nickels
Jewell Larrabee
ObituariesDec. 26
Jewell Larrabee
Harold Lee Towles
ObituariesDec. 26
Harold Lee Towles
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy