ObituariesJanuary 2, 2025

Funeral/Service Directory

Friday

Karen R. Kinzer, 76, of Pullman — 6 p.m. rosary vigil, St. Boniface Catholic Church, 110 S. Montgomery St., Uniontown.

Flora ‘Kay’ Harper, 89, of Kamiah — 5-7 p.m. visitation, Blackmer Funeral Home, 305 N. Mill St., Grangeville.

Saturday



Karen R. Kinzer, 76, of Pullman — 10 a.m. funeral Mass, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 440 NE Ash St., Pullman;.2 p.m. family burial service, St. Boniface Catholic Church, 110 S. Montgomery St., Uniontown.

Flora ‘Kay’ Harper, 89, of Kamiah — 11 a.m. funeral, Grangeville Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 403 N. Boulevard St., Grangeville. Dedication of the grave will follow at Prairie View Cemetery, Grangeville.

Dan L. Davaz, 71, of Lewiston — 2-5 p.m. celebration of life, Lewiston Elks Lodge, 3444 Country Club Drive, Lewiston.

Monday

Vicki L. Leidholm, 65, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. service, Sonrise Baptist Church, 2620 22nd St., Clarkston. The service will be livestreamed on Facebook at facebook.com/sonrisechurch.clarkston.1.


