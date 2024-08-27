Funeral/Service Directory

Saturday

MayBelle Rittal, 83, of Clarkston — 10 a.m., service, SonRise Baptist Church, 2620 22nd St., Clarkston. A luncheon will follow.

David Glenn Freed, 73, of Anatone — 11 a.m. graveside service, Anatone Cemetery, Anatone. A gathering will take place at the Anatone Community Hall after the graveside.