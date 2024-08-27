Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
ObituariesJanuary 10, 2025

Funeral/Service Directory

Today

Margaret “Joyce” Atkinson, 93, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. service, Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.

Arthur ‘Art’ G. Hasfurther, 75, of Genesee — 2 p.m. memorial, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Saturday

MayBelle Rittal, 83, of Clarkston — 10 a.m., service, SonRise Baptist Church, 2620 22nd St., Clarkston. A luncheon will follow.

David Glenn Freed, 73, of Anatone — 11 a.m. graveside service, Anatone Cemetery, Anatone. A gathering will take place at the Anatone Community Hall after the graveside.

Related
ObituariesJan. 10
Christopher ‘Chris’ Glenn Pearson
ObituariesJan. 10
Helen Marie (McManus) Batterton, 1931-2024
ObituariesJan. 10
Deaths
ObituariesJan. 10
Clarification
Related
Karen ‘Jamilo’ Lincoln George
ObituariesJan. 10
Karen ‘Jamilo’ Lincoln George
Theodore John Browitt
ObituariesJan. 9
Theodore John Browitt
Danny Breeze
ObituariesJan. 9
Danny Breeze
Stella Harman
ObituariesJan. 8
Stella Harman
Howard ‘JR’ VanTassel
ObituariesJan. 8
Howard ‘JR’ VanTassel
Ronald Dwight Bentley
ObituariesJan. 8
Ronald Dwight Bentley
Margaret Atkinson
ObituariesJan. 7
Margaret Atkinson
Michael David Rice
ObituariesJan. 7
Michael David Rice
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy